FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 26, 2017.
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 26, 2017 / 1:36 PM / in a day

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 26, 2017.

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 26     
    1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
    2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to short supply.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,655-0,772  0,600-0,775 0,650-0,765 0,595-0,758       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,840     0,850     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,410     1,420
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        645       640        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           675       670   1,080-1,085  1,070-1,075
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,400     1,400   2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
    Castor oil commercial          0,928     0,925   1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS                 0,938     0,935   1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,365-1,370        1,375-1,380 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,385-1,390        1,395-1,400        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410        1,415-1,420        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,510             1,520             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,135-1,140        1,125-1,130       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,110-1,115        1,110-1,115        
    Palm olein                       0,875-0,880        0,875-0,880       
    Sesame oil                       2,445-2,450        2,445-2,450        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,100-2,105        2,100-2,105       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,550-1,555        1,550-1,555        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,570-1,575        1,570-1,575         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,700-18,800       18,700-18,800
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.