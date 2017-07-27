Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 27, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 27 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved further due to short supply. 3. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,615-0,762 0,655-0,772 0,600-0,700 0,650-0,765 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,410 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 650 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 680 675 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,935 0,928 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,945 0,938 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,510 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,900-19,000 18,700-18,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.