Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- July 28, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 28 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,500-0,03,500 versus 0,01,500-0,02,500 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,550-0,763 04,500 0,600-0,762 Gondal 09,000 610-0,788 07,500 631-0,775 Jasdan 0,200 560-0,710 0,200 575-0,754 Jamnagar 01,500 600-0,821 01,000 600-0,813 Junagadh 02,500 575-0,745 01,000 591-0,779 Keshod 01,000 550-0,728 01,000 566-0,772 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,595-0,763 0,615-0,762 0,550-0,745 0,600-0,700 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,380 1,225-1,425 1,205-1,360 Sesame (Black) 1,175 1,167-1,674 1,181-1,670 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,215 0,789-0,838 0,740-0,836 Rapeseeds 010 550-590 600-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 650 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 678 680 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,935 0,935 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,945 0,945 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,510 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed