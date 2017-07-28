FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- July 28, 2017
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Asia
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
World
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 28, 2017 / 8:45 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- July 28, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 28       
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
    * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.   
    
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,500-0,03,500 versus 0,01,500-0,02,500
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      03,500       0,550-0,763     04,500    0,600-0,762 
    Gondal      09,000         610-0,788     07,500      631-0,775 
    Jasdan       0,200         560-0,710      0,200      575-0,754 
    Jamnagar    01,500         600-0,821     01,000      600-0,813 
    Junagadh    02,500         575-0,745     01,000      591-0,779
    Keshod      01,000         550-0,728     01,000      566-0,772 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,595-0,763 0,615-0,762    0,550-0,745    0,600-0,700 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,380              1,225-1,425       1,205-1,360 
    Sesame (Black)      1,175              1,167-1,674       1,181-1,670
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,215              0,789-0,838       0,740-0,836
    Rapeseeds             010                550-590           600-650
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,840       0,840      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,410       1,410
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  648         650        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    678         680     1,080-1,085  1,085-1,090 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,935       0,935    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,945       0,945    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,365-1,370       1,365-1,370    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,385-1,390       1,385-1,390
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,405-1,410       1,405-1,410 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,510             1,510
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,135-1,140       1,140-1,145 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,880-0,885       0,875-0,880
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.