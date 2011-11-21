* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:17,000-18,000 versus 22,000-23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 30,000 540-725 18,000 551-715
Gondal 24,000 553-742 20,000 560-724
Jasdan 3,000 514-750 3,500 510-763
Jamnagar 8,000 545-760 7,000 550-740
Junagadh 18,000 535-741 15,000 534-757
Keshod 6,000 523-730 5,000 540-735
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 555-725 581-715 540-711 551-701
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 880 1,052-1,209 1,044-1,202
Sesame (Black) 240 1,085-1,820 890-1,742
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 100 710-774 690-790
Rapeseeds 35 495-542 491-529
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 830 825 1,275 1,270
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 622 995-1,000 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 860 870 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 870 880 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,400-1,405 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil label tin 1,410-1,415 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm oil 910-915 905-910
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Bangalore Commodity Desk)