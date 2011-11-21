* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.

* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.

* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.

* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.

Today'sarrivals:

--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,00,000 previous

--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:17,000-18,000 versus 22,000-23,000

previous

Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:

Today's Today's Previous Previous

deliveries price deliveries price

Rajkot 30,000 540-725 18,000 551-715

Gondal 24,000 553-742 20,000 560-724

Jasdan 3,000 514-750 3,500 510-763

Jamnagar 8,000 545-760 7,000 550-740

Junagadh 18,000 535-741 15,000 534-757

Keshod 6,000 523-730 5,000 540-735

Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end

Market delivery 555-725 581-715 540-711 551-701

(auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(traders price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:

Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price

Sesame (White) 880 1,052-1,209 1,044-1,202

Sesame (Black) 240 1,085-1,820 890-1,742

Soybean --- --- ---

Castorseed 100 710-774 690-790

Rapeseeds 35 495-542 491-529

Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:

-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------

Today's Previous Today's Previous

open close open close

Groundnut oil 830 825 1,275 1,270

Groundnut oil refined

(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---

Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 600 --- ---

Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 622 995-1,000 995-1,000

Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 860 870 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395

Castor oil BSS 870 880 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415

Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's open Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,400-1,405 1,395-1,400

Groundnut oil label tin 1,410-1,415 1,405-1,410

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430

Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440

Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060

Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110

Palm oil 910-915 905-910

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.

Coconut oil 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435

Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495

Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices.

n.q.= not quoted

Groundnut is also known as peanut

Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Bangalore Commodity Desk)