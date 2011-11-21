1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.

2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling offers from refinery units.

3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.

Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:

Market delivery 555-725 581-715 540-711 551-701

(Auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:

Groundnut oil 830 825 1,280 1,270

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,330

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil white wash 595 600 -- --

Cottonseed oil refined 617 622 990-995 995-1,000

Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 860 870 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395

Castor oil BSS 870 880 1,400-1,415 1,410-1,415

Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.

Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Groundnut oil 1,400-1,405 1,395-1,400

Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,410-1,415 1,405-1,410

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440

Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060

Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110

Palm olein 905-910 905-910

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. ------

Coconut oil 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435

Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495

Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515

Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:

Groundnut meal 16,200-16,300 16,200-16,300

Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.

included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Bangalore Commodity Desk)