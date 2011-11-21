1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling offers from refinery units.
3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 555-725 581-715 540-711 551-701
(Auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 830 825 1,280 1,270
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 595 600 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 617 622 990-995 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 860 870 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 870 880 1,400-1,415 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,400-1,405 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,410-1,415 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm olein 905-910 905-910
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,200-16,300 16,200-16,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Bangalore Commodity Desk)