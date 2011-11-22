* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.

* Groundnut oil prices eased due to poor retail demand.

* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.

* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.

* Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers.

Today'sarrivals:

--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 1,10,000 previous

--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:19,000-20,000 versus 17,000-18,000 previous

Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:

Today's Today's Previous Previous

deliveries price deliveries price

Rajkot 20,000 550-700 30,000 540-725

Gondal 21,500 560-730 24,000 553-742

Jasdan 3,500 549-745 3,000 514-750

Jamnagar 7,000 550-768 8,000 545-760

Junagadh 15,000 537-725 18,000 535-741

Keshod 5,000 518-714 6,000 523-730

Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end

Market delivery 560-700 555-725 550-675 540-711

(auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(traders price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:

Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price

Sesame (White) 400 1,050-1,190 1,052-1,209

Sesame (Black) 250 1,000-1,750 1,085-1,820

Soybean --- --- ---

Castorseed 100 700-760 710-774

Rapeseeds 60 496-550 495-542

Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:

-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------

Today's Previous Today's Previous

open close open close

Groundnut oil 825 830 1,275 1,280

Groundnut oil refined

(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---

Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 595 --- ---

Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 617 0,980-0,985 0,990-0,995

Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 855 860 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385

Castor oil BSS 865 870 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405

Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's open Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,400-1,405

Groundnut oil label tin 1,405-1,410 1,410-1,415

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435

Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440

Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055

Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110

Palm oil 900-905 905-910

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.

Coconut oil 1,460-1,465 1,430-1,435

Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485

Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices.

n.q.= not quoted

Groundnut is also known as peanut

Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed