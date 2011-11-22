* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 1,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:19,000-20,000 versus 17,000-18,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 20,000 550-700 30,000 540-725
Gondal 21,500 560-730 24,000 553-742
Jasdan 3,500 549-745 3,000 514-750
Jamnagar 7,000 550-768 8,000 545-760
Junagadh 15,000 537-725 18,000 535-741
Keshod 5,000 518-714 6,000 523-730
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 560-700 555-725 550-675 540-711
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 400 1,050-1,190 1,052-1,209
Sesame (Black) 250 1,000-1,750 1,085-1,820
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 100 700-760 710-774
Rapeseeds 60 496-550 495-542
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 825 830 1,275 1,280
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 595 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 617 0,980-0,985 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 855 860 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 865 870 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil label tin 1,405-1,410 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm oil 900-905 905-910
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,460-1,465 1,430-1,435
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed