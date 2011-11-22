1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to poor retail demand.

2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.

3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.

Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Market delivery 560-700 555-725 550-675 540-711

(Auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:

------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Groundnut oil 825 830 1,272 1,280

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,330

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil white wash 590 595 -- --

Cottonseed oil refined 612 617 985-990 990-995

Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 855 860 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385

Castor oil BSS 865 870 1,400-1,415 1,400-1,405

Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.

Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405

Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440

Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055

Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110

Palm olein 900-905 905-910

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. ------

Coconut oil 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435

Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485

Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505

Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut meal 16,000-16,100 16,200-16,300

Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed