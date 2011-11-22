1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 560-700 555-725 550-675 540-711
(Auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 825 830 1,272 1,280
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 590 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 612 617 985-990 990-995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 855 860 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 865 870 1,400-1,415 1,400-1,405
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm olein 900-905 905-910
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,000-16,100 16,200-16,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed