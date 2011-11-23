* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.

* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.

* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.

* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.

* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.

Today'sarrivals:

--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,20,000 previous

--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:16,000-17,000 versus 19,000-20,000 previous

Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:

Today's Today's Previous Previous

deliveries price deliveries price

Rajkot 17,500 540-701 20,000 550-700

Gondal 23,000 550-716 21,500 560-730

Jasdan 3,000 541-725 3,500 549-745

Jamnagar 9,000 533-760 7,000 550-768

Junagadh 16,000 510-724 15,000 537-725

Keshod 6,000 515-720 5,000 518-714

Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end

Market delivery 561-701 560-700 540-672 550-675

(auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(traders price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:

Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price

Sesame (White) 1,200 1,080-1,275 1,050-1,190

Sesame (Black) 150 1,165-1,685 1,000-1,750

Soybean --- --- ---

Castorseed 150 690-740 700-760

Rapeseeds 40 498-550 496-550

Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:

-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------

Today's Previous Today's Previous

open close open close

Groundnut oil 825 825 1,272 1,272

Groundnut oil refined

(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---

Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- ---

Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990

Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385

Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405

Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's open Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395

Groundnut oil label tin 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425

Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440

Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050

Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110

Palm oil 895-900 900-905

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.

Coconut oil 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435

Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485

Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices.

n.q.= not quoted

Groundnut is also known as peanut

Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed