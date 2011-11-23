BRIEF-Esaar India disapproves appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says disapproved appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:16,000-17,000 versus 19,000-20,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 17,500 540-701 20,000 550-700
Gondal 23,000 550-716 21,500 560-730
Jasdan 3,000 541-725 3,500 549-745
Jamnagar 9,000 533-760 7,000 550-768
Junagadh 16,000 510-724 15,000 537-725
Keshod 6,000 515-720 5,000 518-714
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 561-701 560-700 540-672 550-675
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,200 1,080-1,275 1,050-1,190
Sesame (Black) 150 1,165-1,685 1,000-1,750
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 150 690-740 700-760
Rapeseeds 40 498-550 496-550
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 825 825 1,272 1,272
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Groundnut oil label tin 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110
Palm oil 895-900 900-905
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Says approved re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain, as chairman and managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: