* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down on selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:17,000-18,000 versus 16,000-17,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 17,000 541-703 17,500 540-701
Gondal 20,000 540-724 23,000 550-716
Jasdan 3,500 560-719 3,000 541-725
Jamnagar 7,000 515-745 9,000 533-760
Junagadh 15,000 532-710 16,000 510-724
Keshod 6,500 520-728 6,000 515-720
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 562-703 561-701 541-690 540-672
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,600 1,068-1,252 1,080-1,275
Sesame (Black) 175 1,161-1,742 1,165-1,685
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 70 700-735 690-740
Rapeseeds 45 500-554 498-550
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 815 825 1,260 1,272
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,320 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 612 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 845 850 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 855 860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395
Groundnut oil label tin 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 900-905 900-905
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed