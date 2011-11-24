* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.

* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.

* Cottonseed oil moved down on selling pressure from refinery units.

* Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.

Today'sarrivals:

--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,10,000 previous

--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:17,000-18,000 versus 16,000-17,000 previous

Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:

Today's Today's Previous Previous

deliveries price deliveries price

Rajkot 17,000 541-703 17,500 540-701

Gondal 20,000 540-724 23,000 550-716

Jasdan 3,500 560-719 3,000 541-725

Jamnagar 7,000 515-745 9,000 533-760

Junagadh 15,000 532-710 16,000 510-724

Keshod 6,500 520-728 6,000 515-720

Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end

Market delivery 562-703 561-701 541-690 540-672

(auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(traders price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:

Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price

Sesame (White) 1,600 1,068-1,252 1,080-1,275

Sesame (Black) 175 1,161-1,742 1,165-1,685

Soybean --- --- ---

Castorseed 70 700-735 690-740

Rapeseeds 45 500-554 498-550

Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:

-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------

Today's Previous Today's Previous

open close open close

Groundnut oil 815 825 1,260 1,272

Groundnut oil refined

(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,320 1,330

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---

Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 590 --- ---

Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 612 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990

Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 845 850 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375

Castor oil BSS 855 860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395

Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's open Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395

Groundnut oil label tin 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425

Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,440

Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050

Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120

Palm oil 900-905 900-905

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.

Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450

Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885

Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475

Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices.

n.q.= not quoted

Groundnut is also known as peanut

Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed