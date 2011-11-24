1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users.

2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.

3. Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.

Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Market delivery 562-703 561-701 541-690 540-672

(Auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:

------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Groundnut oil 815 825 1,262 1,272

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,330

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil white wash 585 590 -- --

Cottonseed oil refined 607 612 975-980 985-990

Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 845 850 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375

Castor oil BSS 855 860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395

Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.

Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395

Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,440

Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050

Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120

Palm olein 900-905 900-905

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. ------

Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450

Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475

Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495

Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut meal 16,000-16,100 16,000-16,100

Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed