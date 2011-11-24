1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 562-703 561-701 541-690 540-672
(Auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 815 825 1,262 1,272
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 585 590 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 607 612 975-980 985-990
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 845 850 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 855 860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 900-905 900-905
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,000-16,100 16,000-16,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed