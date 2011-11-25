* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.

* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.

* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.

* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.

Today'sarrivals:

--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous

--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 15,000-16,000 versus 17,000-18,000

previous

Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:

Today's Today's Previous Previous

deliveries price deliveries price

Rajkot 15,000 540-709 17,000 541-703

Gondal 20,000 546-712 20,000 540-724

Jasdan 3,500 565-731 3,500 560-719

Jamnagar 8,000 528-746 7,000 515-745

Junagadh 15,000 535-736 15,000 532-710

Keshod 6,000 524-745 6,500 520-728

Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end

Market delivery 561-709 562-703 540-700 541-690

(auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(traders price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:

Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price

Sesame (White) 1,700 1,010-1,251 1,068-1,252

Sesame (Black) 300 1,126-1,785 1,161-1,742

Soybean --- --- ---

Castorseed 120 710-742 700-735

Rapeseeds 100 525-545 500-554

Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:

-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------

Today's Previous Today's Previous

open close open close

Groundnut oil 820 815 1,270 1,262

Groundnut oil refined

(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,320 1,320

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---

Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 585 --- ---

Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 607 980-985 975-980

Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 840 845 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375

Castor oil BSS 850 855 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395

Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's open Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,385-1,390 1,380-1,385

Groundnut oil label tin 1,395-1,400 1,390-1,395

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,415-1,420 1,410-1,415

Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430

Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040

Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115

Palm oil 895-900 900-905

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.

Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450

Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475

Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices.

n.q.= not quoted

Groundnut is also known as peanut

Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed