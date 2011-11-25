* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 15,000-16,000 versus 17,000-18,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 15,000 540-709 17,000 541-703
Gondal 20,000 546-712 20,000 540-724
Jasdan 3,500 565-731 3,500 560-719
Jamnagar 8,000 528-746 7,000 515-745
Junagadh 15,000 535-736 15,000 532-710
Keshod 6,000 524-745 6,500 520-728
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 561-709 562-703 540-700 541-690
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,700 1,010-1,251 1,068-1,252
Sesame (Black) 300 1,126-1,785 1,161-1,742
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 120 710-742 700-735
Rapeseeds 100 525-545 500-554
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 820 815 1,270 1,262
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,320 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 585 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 607 980-985 975-980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 840 845 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 850 855 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,385-1,390 1,380-1,385
Groundnut oil label tin 1,395-1,400 1,390-1,395
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,415-1,420 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 895-900 900-905
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed