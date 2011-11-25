1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.

2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.

3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.

Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot in rupees per 20 kg:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Market delivery 561-709 562-703 540-700 541-690

(Auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices in rupees:

------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Groundnut oil 825 815 1277 1262

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1320 1320

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil white wash 585 585 -- --

Cottonseed oil refined 607 607 975-0980 975-0980

Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1150 1150 1780-1790 1780-1790

Castor oil commercial 840 845 1360-1365 1370-1375

Castor oil BSS 850 855 1380-1385 1390-1395

Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.

Closing Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut oil 1390-1395 1380-1385

Groundnut oil labeled tin 1400-1405 1390-1395

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1420-1425 1410-1415

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1430 1430

Cottonseed oil refined 1035-1040 1035-1040

Rapeseed oil refined 1110-1115 1110-1115

Palm olein 895-900 900-905

Sesame oil 1880-1885 1880-1885

Soybean oil refined n.q. ------

Coconut oil 1445-1450 1445-1450

Vanaspati Ghee 880-0885 880-0885

Castor oil commercial 1460-1465 1470-1475

Castor oil BSS 1480-1485 1490-1495

Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices in rupees/tonne:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut meal 16000-16100 16000-16100

Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices but

included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed