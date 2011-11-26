* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.

* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil

mills.

* Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply.

* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.

Today'sarrivals:

--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous

--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:15,000-16,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous

Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:

Today's Today's Previous Previous

deliveries price deliveries price

Rajkot 14,000 580-680 15,000 540-709

Gondal 20,500 565-710 20,000 546-712

Jasdan 3,000 554-737 3,500 565-731

Jamnagar 10,000 521-759 8,000 528-746

Junagadh 15,000 550-734 15,000 535-736

Keshod 7,000 530-732 6,000 524-745

Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end

Market delivery 600-680 561-709 580-665 540-700

(auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(traders price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:

Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price

Sesame (White) 1,675 1,050-1,221 1,010-1,251

Sesame (Black) 200 1,120-1,793 1,126-1,785

Soybean --- --- ---

Castorseed 125 698-726 710-742

Rapeseeds 40 510-541 525-545

Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:

-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------

Today's Previous Today's Previous

open close open close

Groundnut oil 830 825 1,285 1,277

Groundnut oil refined

(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,320

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---

Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 585 --- ---

Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 607 975-980 975-980

Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 855 840 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365

Castor oil BSS 865 850 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385

Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's open Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,390-1,395

Groundnut oil label tin 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425

Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,430

Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040

Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115

Palm oil 890-895 895-900

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.

Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450

Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465

Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices.

n.q.= not quoted

Groundnut is also known as peanut

Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed