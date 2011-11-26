* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:15,000-16,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 14,000 580-680 15,000 540-709
Gondal 20,500 565-710 20,000 546-712
Jasdan 3,000 554-737 3,500 565-731
Jamnagar 10,000 521-759 8,000 528-746
Junagadh 15,000 550-734 15,000 535-736
Keshod 7,000 530-732 6,000 524-745
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 600-680 561-709 580-665 540-700
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,675 1,050-1,221 1,010-1,251
Sesame (Black) 200 1,120-1,793 1,126-1,785
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 125 698-726 710-742
Rapeseeds 40 510-541 525-545
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 830 825 1,285 1,277
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 585 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 607 975-980 975-980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 855 840 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 865 850 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,390-1,395
Groundnut oil label tin 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 890-895 895-900
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed