1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.

2. Castor oil improved due to thin supply.

3. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.

4. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.

Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Market delivery 600-680 561-709 580-665 540-700

(Auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:

------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Groundnut oil 830 825 1,283 1,277

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,320

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil white wash 582 585 -- --

Cottonseed oil refined 604 607 970-975 975-980

Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 855 840 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365

Castor oil BSS 865 850 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385

Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.

Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,390-1,395

Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,430

Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040

Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115

Palm olein 890-895 895-900

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. ------

Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450

Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465

Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485

Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut meal 16,000-16,100 16,000-16,100

Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed