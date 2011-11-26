1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Castor oil improved due to thin supply.
3. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
4. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 600-680 561-709 580-665 540-700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 830 825 1,283 1,277
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 582 585 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 604 607 970-975 975-980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 855 840 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 865 850 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,390-1,395
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 890-895 895-900
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,000-16,100 16,000-16,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed