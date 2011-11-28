* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:18,000-19,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 15,000 581-695 14,000 580-680
Gondal 17,000 577-709 20,500 565-710
Jasdan 3,000 550-725 3,000 554-737
Jamnagar 8,000 542-736 10,000 521-759
Junagadh 12,000 556-721 15,000 550-734
Keshod 5,000 530-715 7,000 530-732
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 601-695 600-680 581-665 580-665
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,300 1,025-1,218 1,050-1,221
Sesame (Black) 250 1,150-1,815 1,120-1,793
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 150 680-756 698-726
Rapeseeds 40 500-550 510-541
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 825 830 1,277 1,283
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,320 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 582 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 604 965-970 970-975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 860 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 870 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,390-1,395 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil label tin 1,400-1,405 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,420-1,425 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 885-890 890-895
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed