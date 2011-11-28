* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.

* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.

* Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.

* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.

Today'sarrivals:

--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 1,00,000 previous

--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:18,000-19,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous

Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:

Today's Today's Previous Previous

deliveries price deliveries price

Rajkot 15,000 581-695 14,000 580-680

Gondal 17,000 577-709 20,500 565-710

Jasdan 3,000 550-725 3,000 554-737

Jamnagar 8,000 542-736 10,000 521-759

Junagadh 12,000 556-721 15,000 550-734

Keshod 5,000 530-715 7,000 530-732

Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end

Market delivery 601-695 600-680 581-665 580-665

(auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(traders price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:

Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price

Sesame (White) 1,300 1,025-1,218 1,050-1,221

Sesame (Black) 250 1,150-1,815 1,120-1,793

Soybean --- --- ---

Castorseed 150 680-756 698-726

Rapeseeds 40 500-550 510-541

Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:

-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------

Today's Previous Today's Previous

open close open close

Groundnut oil 825 830 1,277 1,283

Groundnut oil refined

(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,320 1,320

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---

Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 582 --- ---

Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 604 965-970 970-975

Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 860 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375

Castor oil BSS 870 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395

Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's open Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,390-1,395 1,395-1,400

Groundnut oil label tin 1,400-1,405 1,405-1,410

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,420-1,425 1,425-1,430

Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430

Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035

Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115

Palm oil 885-890 890-895

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.

Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450

Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475

Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices.

n.q.= not quoted

Groundnut is also known as peanut

Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed