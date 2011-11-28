1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
2. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 601-695 600-680 581-665 580-665
(Auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 835 830 1,290 1,283
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 582 582 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 604 604 970-975 970-975
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,400-1,405 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,410-1,415 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 885-890 890-895
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,100-16,200 16,000-16,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed