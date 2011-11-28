1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.

2. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.

Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Market delivery 601-695 600-680 581-665 580-665

(Auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:

------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Groundnut oil 835 830 1,290 1,283

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,320

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil white wash 582 582 -- --

Cottonseed oil refined 604 604 970-975 970-975

Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375

Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395

Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.

Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,400-1,405 1,395-1,400

Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,410-1,415 1,405-1,410

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,430

Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035

Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115

Palm olein 885-890 890-895

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. ------

Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450

Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475

Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495

Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut meal 16,100-16,200 16,000-16,100

Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed