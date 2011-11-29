* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien improved due to increased retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 12,000-0,13,000 versus 18,000-19,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 16,000 600-690 15,000 581-695
Gondal 15,500 590-701 17,000 577-709
Jasdan 3,000 578-712 3,000 550-725
Jamnagar 7,000 550-735 8,000 542-736
Junagadh 10,000 555-700 12,000 556-721
Keshod 5,000 542-711 5,000 530-715
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 625-690 601-695 600-670 581-665
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,200 1,061-1,225 1,025-1,218
Sesame (Black) 250 1,120-1,659 1,150-1,815
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 250 700-0,765 680-0,756
Rapeseeds 10 505-551 500-550
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 840 835 1,295 1,290
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 582 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 604 965-0,970 970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil label tin 1,415-1,420 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 890-895 885-890
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed