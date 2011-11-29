* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.

* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.

* Palm olien improved due to increased retail demand.

* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.

Today'sarrivals:

--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous

--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 12,000-0,13,000 versus 18,000-19,000

previous

Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:

Today's Today's Previous Previous

deliveries price deliveries price

Rajkot 16,000 600-690 15,000 581-695

Gondal 15,500 590-701 17,000 577-709

Jasdan 3,000 578-712 3,000 550-725

Jamnagar 7,000 550-735 8,000 542-736

Junagadh 10,000 555-700 12,000 556-721

Keshod 5,000 542-711 5,000 530-715

Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end

Market delivery 625-690 601-695 600-670 581-665

(auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(traders price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:

Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price

Sesame (White) 1,200 1,061-1,225 1,025-1,218

Sesame (Black) 250 1,120-1,659 1,150-1,815

Soybean --- --- ---

Castorseed 250 700-0,765 680-0,756

Rapeseeds 10 505-551 500-550

Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:

-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------

Today's Previous Today's Previous

open close open close

Groundnut oil 840 835 1,295 1,290

Groundnut oil refined

(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,320

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---

Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 582 --- ---

Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 604 965-0,970 970-0,975

Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375

Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395

Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's open Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405

Groundnut oil label tin 1,415-1,420 1,410-1,415

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,430-1,435

Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,430

Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035

Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115

Palm oil 890-895 885-890

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.

Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450

Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885

Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475

Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices.

n.q.= not quoted

Groundnut is also known as peanut

Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed