1. Groundnut oil prices firmeed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 625-690 601-695 600-670 581-665
(Auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 840 835 1,296 1,290
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 582 582 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 604 604 970-975 970-975
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,415-1,420 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 890-895 885-890
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed