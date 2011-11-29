1. Groundnut oil prices firmeed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.

2. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.

Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Market delivery 625-690 601-695 600-670 581-665

(Auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:

------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Groundnut oil 840 835 1,296 1,290

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,320

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil white wash 582 582 -- --

Cottonseed oil refined 604 604 970-975 970-975

Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375

Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395

Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.

Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405

Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,415-1,420 1,410-1,415

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,430-1,435

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,430

Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035

Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115

Palm olein 890-895 885-890

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. ------

Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450

Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475

Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495

Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut meal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200

Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed