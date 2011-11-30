* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. * Sesame oil firmed up due to firm trend in seed prices. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:11,000-12,000 versus 12,000-13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,500 600-691 16,000 600-690 Gondal 17,000 556-731 15,500 590-701 Jasdan 3,000 580-739 3,000 578-712 Jamnagar 8,000 540-724 7,000 550-735 Junagadh 12,000 510-698 10,000 555-700 Keshod 5,000 535-700 5,000 542-711 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 625-691 625-690 600-671 600-670 (auction price) Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690 (traders price) Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 800 1,045-1,215 1,061-1,225 Sesame (Black) 150 1,150-1,732 1,120-1,659 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 200 670-770 700-765 Rapeseeds 50 500-520 505-551 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 840 840 1,296 1,296 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 582 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 604 965-970 970-975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,150 1,790-1,800 1,780-1,790 Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil label tin 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 890-895 890-895 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,880-1,885 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed