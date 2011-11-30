* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
* Sesame oil firmed up due to firm trend in seed prices.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:11,000-12,000 versus 12,000-13,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 14,500 600-691 16,000 600-690
Gondal 17,000 556-731 15,500 590-701
Jasdan 3,000 580-739 3,000 578-712
Jamnagar 8,000 540-724 7,000 550-735
Junagadh 12,000 510-698 10,000 555-700
Keshod 5,000 535-700 5,000 542-711
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 625-691 625-690 600-671 600-670
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 800 1,045-1,215 1,061-1,225
Sesame (Black) 150 1,150-1,732 1,120-1,659
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 200 670-770 700-765
Rapeseeds 50 500-520 505-551
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 840 840 1,296 1,296
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 582 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 604 965-970 970-975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,150 1,790-1,800 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil label tin 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 890-895 890-895
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed