1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Mustard oil improved due to short supply. 3. Sesame oil firmed up due to firm trend in seed prices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 625-691 625-690 600-671 600-670 (Auction price) Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 840 840 1,296 1,296 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 582 582 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 604 604 970-975 970-975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,150 1,790-1,800 1,780-1,790 Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 890-895 890-895 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,880-1,885 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 16,000-16,100 16,100-16,200 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed