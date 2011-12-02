* Edible oil prices steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Castor oil moved up due to buying enquiries from exporters.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 90,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 10,000-11,000 versus 11,000-12,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 19,000 610-708 14,500 600-691
Gondal 21,500 565-725 17,000 556-731
Jasdan 3,500 600-754 3,000 580-739
Jamnagar 7,000 550-710 8,000 540-724
Junagadh 14,000 523-702 12,000 510-698
Keshod 5,000 522-695 5,000 535-700
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 632-708 625-691 610-705 600-671
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,220 1,041-1,218 1,045-1,215
Sesame (Black) 130 1,150-1,625 1,150-1,732
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 275 708-758 670-770
Rapeseeds 40 520-551 500-520
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 845 840 1,302 1,296
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 583 582 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 604 975-980 970-975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 860 850 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 870 860 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil label tin 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 890-895 890-895
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed