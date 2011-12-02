* Edible oil prices steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to buying enquiries from exporters. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 90,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 10,000-11,000 versus 11,000-12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 19,000 610-708 14,500 600-691 Gondal 21,500 565-725 17,000 556-731 Jasdan 3,500 600-754 3,000 580-739 Jamnagar 7,000 550-710 8,000 540-724 Junagadh 14,000 523-702 12,000 510-698 Keshod 5,000 522-695 5,000 535-700 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 632-708 625-691 610-705 600-671 (auction price) Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690 (traders price) Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,220 1,041-1,218 1,045-1,215 Sesame (Black) 130 1,150-1,625 1,150-1,732 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 275 708-758 670-770 Rapeseeds 40 520-551 500-520 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 845 840 1,302 1,296 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 583 582 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 604 975-980 970-975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 860 850 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 870 860 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil label tin 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 890-895 890-895 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed