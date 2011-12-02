1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Castor oil moved up due to buying enquiries from exporters.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 632-708 625-691 610-705 600-671
(Auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 845 840 1,305 1,296
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 584 582 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 606 604 975-980 970-975
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,150 1,790-1,800 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 860 850 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 870 860 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 890-895 890-895
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 15,900-16,000 16,000-16,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed