1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Castor oil moved up due to buying enquiries from exporters. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 632-708 625-691 610-705 600-671 (Auction price) Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 845 840 1,305 1,296 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 584 582 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 606 604 975-980 970-975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,150 1,790-1,800 1,780-1,790 Castor oil commercial 860 850 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 870 860 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 890-895 890-895 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 15,900-16,000 16,000-16,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed