* Edible oil prices steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 90,000 versus 90,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 13,000-14,000 versus 10,000-11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 15,000 605-710 19,000 610-708
Gondal 16,000 571-714 21,500 565-725
Jasdan 3,000 598-770 3,500 600-754
Jamnagar 8,000 540-708 7,000 550-710
Junagadh 13,000 534-695 14,000 523-702
Keshod 5,000 525-708 5,000 522-695
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 628-710 632-708 605-700 610-705
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 820 1,150-1,220 1,041-1,218
Sesame (Black) 90 1,160-1,705 1,150-1,625
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 380 711-765 708-758
Rapeseeds 20 512-550 520-551
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 845 845 1,305 1,305
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 584 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 606 980-985 975-980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 855 860 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 865 870 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 890-895 890-895
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed