* Edible oil prices steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 90,000 versus 90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 13,000-14,000 versus 10,000-11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 605-710 19,000 610-708 Gondal 16,000 571-714 21,500 565-725 Jasdan 3,000 598-770 3,500 600-754 Jamnagar 8,000 540-708 7,000 550-710 Junagadh 13,000 534-695 14,000 523-702 Keshod 5,000 525-708 5,000 522-695 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 628-710 632-708 605-700 610-705 (auction price) Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690 (traders price) Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 820 1,150-1,220 1,041-1,218 Sesame (Black) 90 1,160-1,705 1,150-1,625 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 380 711-765 708-758 Rapeseeds 20 512-550 520-551 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 845 845 1,305 1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 584 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 606 980-985 975-980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 855 860 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 865 870 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 890-895 890-895 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed