1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 628-710 632-708 605-700 610-705
(Auction price)
Market delivery 755-760 745-750 685-690 685-690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 770-771 760-761 700-701 700-701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 845 845 1,305 1,305
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 587 584 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 609 606 980-985 975-980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 855 860 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 865 870 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 890-895 890-895
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 15,900-16,000 15,900-16,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed