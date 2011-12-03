1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 628-710 632-708 605-700 610-705 (Auction price) Market delivery 755-760 745-750 685-690 685-690 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 770-771 760-761 700-701 700-701 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 845 845 1,305 1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 587 584 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 609 606 980-985 975-980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 855 860 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 865 870 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 890-895 890-895 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 15,900-16,000 15,900-16,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed