* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. * Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 40,000-41,000 versus 26,000-27,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 743-853 5,500 740-865 Gondal 5,000 709-834 5,000 710-854 Jasdan 1,000 680-800 1,000 665-810 Jamnagar 3,000 750-803 4,000 760-824 Junagadh 4,500 700-815 5,000 715-818 Keshod 2,000 671-774 3,000 675-780 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 755-853 745-865 743-847 740-857 (auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,500 1,037-1,263 1,050-1,270 Sesame (Black) 60 1,100-1,635 1,100-1,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 900 655-710 552-709 Rapeseeds 50 550-605 525-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,065 1,635 1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 611 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 633 630 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 745 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 755 745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil label tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,215-1,220 Palm oil 925-930 930-935 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed