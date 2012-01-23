BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. * Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 40,000-41,000 versus 26,000-27,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 743-853 5,500 740-865 Gondal 5,000 709-834 5,000 710-854 Jasdan 1,000 680-800 1,000 665-810 Jamnagar 3,000 750-803 4,000 760-824 Junagadh 4,500 700-815 5,000 715-818 Keshod 2,000 671-774 3,000 675-780 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 755-853 745-865 743-847 740-857 (auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,500 1,037-1,263 1,050-1,270 Sesame (Black) 60 1,100-1,635 1,100-1,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 900 655-710 552-709 Rapeseeds 50 550-605 525-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,065 1,635 1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 611 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 633 630 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 745 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 755 745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil label tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,215-1,220 Palm oil 925-930 930-935 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
BANGALORE, June 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)