BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil moved down on sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 755-853 745-865 743-847 740-857 (Auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,080 1,065 1,650 1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 608 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 630 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,745-1,750 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,215-1,220 Palm olein 925-930 930-935 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,800-17,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
BANGALORE, June 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)