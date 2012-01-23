* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil moved down on sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 755-853 745-865 743-847 740-857 (Auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,080 1,065 1,650 1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 608 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 630 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,745-1,750 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,215-1,220 Palm olein 925-930 930-935 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,800-17,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed