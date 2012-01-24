* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail buying. * Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 40,000-41,000 versus 40,000-41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 750-870 4,000 743-853 Gondal 8,500 728-840 5,000 709-834 Jasdan 1,000 684-831 1,000 680-800 Jamnagar 2,500 757-835 3,000 750-803 Junagadh 5,000 723-816 4,500 700-815 Keshod 1,500 692-810 2,000 671-774 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 760-870 755-853 750-868 743-847 (auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 600 1,030-1,264 1,037-1,263 Sesame (Black) 100 1,100-1,531 1,100-1,635 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 870 653-703 655-710 Rapeseeds 20 565-585 550-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,080 1,080 1,650 1,650 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 630 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 725 735 1,180-1,185 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 735 745 1,200-1,205 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil label tin 1,745-1,750 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 925-930 925-930 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati ghee 970-975 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed