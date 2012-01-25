* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 34,000-35,000 versus 40,000-41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 751-865 4,500 750-870 Gondal 8,000 740-854 8,500 728-840 Jasdan 1,000 700-835 1,000 684-831 Jamnagar 2,000 750-847 2,500 757-835 Junagadh 5,000 727-834 5,000 723-816 Keshod 1,000 680-813 1,500 692-810 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 761-865 760-870 751-860 750-868 (auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,040 1,050-1,255 1,030-1,264 Sesame (Black) 80 951-1,650 1,100-1,531 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 810 635-0,690 653-0,703 Rapeseeds 30 560-587 565-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,070 1,635 1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 611 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 633 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil label tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 925-930 925-930 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed