* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 34,000-35,000 versus 40,000-41,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 751-865 4,500 750-870
Gondal 8,000 740-854 8,500 728-840
Jasdan 1,000 700-835 1,000 684-831
Jamnagar 2,000 750-847 2,500 757-835
Junagadh 5,000 727-834 5,000 723-816
Keshod 1,000 680-813 1,500 692-810
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 761-865 760-870 751-860 750-868
(auction price)
Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860
(traders price)
Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,040 1,050-1,255 1,030-1,264
Sesame (Black) 80 951-1,650 1,100-1,531
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 810 635-0,690 653-0,703
Rapeseeds 30 560-587 565-585
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,070 1,070 1,635 1,635
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,650
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 611 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 633 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735
Groundnut oil label tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,760-1,765
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,770
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm oil 925-930 925-930
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed