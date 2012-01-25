* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Castor oil dropped further due to restricted demand from exporters.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 761-865 760-870 751-860 750-868
(Auction price)
Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,070 1,070 1,635 1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,650
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 609 611 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 631 633 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 715 725 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 725 735 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,760-1,765
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,770
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein 925-930 925-930
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed