* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil dropped further due to restricted demand from exporters. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 761-865 760-870 751-860 750-868 (Auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,070 1,635 1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 609 611 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 631 633 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 715 725 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 725 735 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein 925-930 925-930 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed