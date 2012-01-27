* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 30,000-31,000 versus 34,000-35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 751-846 3,500 751-865 Gondal 9,500 744-845 8,000 740-854 Jasdan 1,500 709-832 1,000 700-835 Jamnagar 2,500 731-820 2,000 750-847 Junagadh 5,000 725-815 5,000 727-834 Keshod 1,500 710-808 1,000 680-813 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 755-846 761-865 751-840 751-860 (auction price) Market delivery 905-910 905-910 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 920-921 920-921 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 640 1,000-1,241 1,050-1,255 Sesame (Black) 25 1,200-1,500 951-1,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 720 615-671 635-690 Rapeseeds 25 555-590 560-587 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,070 1,625 1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 609 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 631 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 710 715 1,150-1,155 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 720 725 1,170-1,175 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,720-1,725 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil label tin 1,730-1,735 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,750-1,755 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 920-925 925-930 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed