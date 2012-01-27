* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 755-846 761-865 751-840 751-860 (Auction price) Market delivery 915-920 905-910 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 930-931 920-921 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,070 1,620 1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 609 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 631 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 710 715 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 720 725 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,725-1,730 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,735-1,740 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,755-1,760 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein 920-925 925-930 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed