* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 5,000-6,000 versus 30,000-31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 731-841 6,000 751-846 Gondal 6,000 745-839 9,500 744-845 Jasdan 1,000 715-840 1,500 709-832 Jamnagar 3,000 735-844 2,500 731-820 Junagadh 4,500 740-812 5,000 725-815 Keshod 1,500 725-820 1,500 710-808 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 731-841 755-846 725-835 751-840 (auction price) Market delivery 915-920 915-920 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 930-931 930-931 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 500 1,088-1,250 1,000-1,241 Sesame (Black) 35 1,250-1,711 1,200-1,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 690 611-653 615-671 Rapeseeds 20 550-580 555-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,060 1,590 1,620 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 622 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 700 710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 710 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil label tin 1,720-1,725 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 920-925 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati ghee 990-0,995 990-0,995 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed