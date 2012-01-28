* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 5,000-6,000 versus 30,000-31,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 731-841 6,000 751-846
Gondal 6,000 745-839 9,500 744-845
Jasdan 1,000 715-840 1,500 709-832
Jamnagar 3,000 735-844 2,500 731-820
Junagadh 4,500 740-812 5,000 725-815
Keshod 1,500 725-820 1,500 710-808
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 731-841 755-846 725-835 751-840
(auction price)
Market delivery 915-920 915-920 855-860 855-860
(traders price)
Plant delivery 930-931 930-931 870-871 870-871
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 500 1,088-1,250 1,000-1,241
Sesame (Black) 35 1,250-1,711 1,200-1,500
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 690 611-653 615-671
Rapeseeds 20 550-580 555-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,040 1,060 1,590 1,620
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 622 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 700 710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 710 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil label tin 1,720-1,725 1,735-1,740
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Palm oil 920-925 920-925
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Vanaspati ghee 990-0,995 990-0,995
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed