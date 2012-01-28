* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 731-841 755-846 725-835 751-840 (Auction price) Market delivery 915-920 915-920 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 930-931 930-931 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,045 1,060 1,600 1,620 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 622 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 700 710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 710 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,725-1,730 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Palm olein 915-920 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed