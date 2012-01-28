* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 731-841 755-846 725-835 751-840
(Auction price)
Market delivery 915-920 915-920 855-860 855-860
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 930-931 930-931 870-871 870-871
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,045 1,060 1,600 1,620
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 595 600 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 617 622 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 700 710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 710 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,725-1,730 1,735-1,740
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Palm olein 915-920 920-925
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed