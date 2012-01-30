* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut in 35-kg bags: 40000 versus 30000 previous --Castor seed in 75-kg bags: 50000-51000 versus 5000-06000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags and prices in rupees per 20 kgs in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3000 721-835 4000 731-841 Gondal 8500 760-834 6000 745-839 Jasdan 1500 725-826 1000 715-840 Jamnagar 4000 730-850 3000 735-844 Junagadh 6000 745-815 4500 740-812 Keshod 1500 741-826 1500 725-820 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 724-835 731-841 721-833 725-835 (auction price) Market delivery 915-920 915-920 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 930-931 930-931 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds in rupees per 20 kilograms and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1200 960-1230 1088-1250 Sesame (Black) 30 900-1400 1250-1711 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 595 610-666 611-653 Rapeseeds 30 530-570 550-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1035 1045 1585 1600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1620 1630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 617 995-1000 1000-1005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1160 1160 1790-1800 1790-1800 Castor oil commercial 700 700 1160-1165 1160-1165 Castor oil BSS 710 710 1180-1185 1180-1185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1710-1715 1715-1720 Groundnut oil label tin 1720-1725 1725-1730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1740-1745 1745-1750 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1740 1750 Cottonseed oil refined 1050-1055 1055-1060 Rapeseed oil refined 1190-1195 1200-1205 Palm oil 910-915 915-920 Sesame oil 1890-1895 1890-1895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1335-1340 1335-1340 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1250-1255 1250-1255 Castor oil BSS 1270-1275 1270-1275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed