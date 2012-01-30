* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from
consumers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut in 35-kg bags: 40000 versus 30000 previous
--Castor seed in 75-kg bags: 50000-51000 versus 5000-06000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags and prices in rupees per 20 kgs in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3000 721-835 4000 731-841
Gondal 8500 760-834 6000 745-839
Jasdan 1500 725-826 1000 715-840
Jamnagar 4000 730-850 3000 735-844
Junagadh 6000 745-815 4500 740-812
Keshod 1500 741-826 1500 725-820
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 724-835 731-841 721-833 725-835
(auction price)
Market delivery 915-920 915-920 855-860 855-860
(traders price)
Plant delivery 930-931 930-931 870-871 870-871
Auction prices of other oilseeds in rupees per 20 kilograms and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1200 960-1230 1088-1250
Sesame (Black) 30 900-1400 1250-1711
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 595 610-666 611-653
Rapeseeds 30 530-570 550-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1035 1045 1585 1600
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1620 1630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 595 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 617 995-1000 1000-1005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1160 1160 1790-1800 1790-1800
Castor oil commercial 700 700 1160-1165 1160-1165
Castor oil BSS 710 710 1180-1185 1180-1185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1710-1715 1715-1720
Groundnut oil label tin 1720-1725 1725-1730
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1740-1745 1745-1750
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1740 1750
Cottonseed oil refined 1050-1055 1055-1060
Rapeseed oil refined 1190-1195 1200-1205
Palm oil 910-915 915-920
Sesame oil 1890-1895 1890-1895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1335-1340 1335-1340
Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1250-1255 1250-1255
Castor oil BSS 1270-1275 1270-1275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed