1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to continued selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
4. Mustard oil moved down due to weak trend in seed prices.
5. Coconut oil declined due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 723-835 731-841 721-833 725-835
(Auction price)
Market delivery 915-920 915-920 855-860 855-860
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 930-931 930-931 870-871 870-871
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1045 1045 1600 1600
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1630 1630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 583 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 605 617 985-990 1000-1005
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1160 1160 1790-1800 1790-1800
Castor oil commercial 700 700 1160-1165 1160-1165
Castor oil BSS 710 710 1180-1185 1180-1185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1715-1720 1715-1720
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1725-1730 1725-1730
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1745-1750 1745-1750
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1750 1750
Cottonseed oil refined 1040-1045 1055-1060
Rapeseed oil refined 1190-1195 1200-1205
Palm olein 910-915 915-920
Sesame oil 1890-1895 1890-1895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1285-1290 1335-1340
Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1250-1255 1250-1255
Castor oil BSS 1270-1275 1270-1275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17900-18000 17900-18000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed