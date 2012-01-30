1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to continued selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. 4. Mustard oil moved down due to weak trend in seed prices. 5. Coconut oil declined due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 723-835 731-841 721-833 725-835 (Auction price) Market delivery 915-920 915-920 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 930-931 930-931 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1045 1045 1600 1600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1630 1630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 583 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 605 617 985-990 1000-1005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1160 1160 1790-1800 1790-1800 Castor oil commercial 700 700 1160-1165 1160-1165 Castor oil BSS 710 710 1180-1185 1180-1185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1715-1720 1715-1720 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1725-1730 1725-1730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1745-1750 1745-1750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1750 1750 Cottonseed oil refined 1040-1045 1055-1060 Rapeseed oil refined 1190-1195 1200-1205 Palm olein 910-915 915-920 Sesame oil 1890-1895 1890-1895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1285-1290 1335-1340 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1250-1255 1250-1255 Castor oil BSS 1270-1275 1270-1275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17900-18000 17900-18000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed