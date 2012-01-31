* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to continued selling from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 35,000-36,000 versus 50,000-51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 721-852 3,000 721-835 Gondal 7,000 750-835 8,500 760-834 Jasdan 1,000 740-814 1,500 725-826 Jamnagar 2,500 710-855 4,000 730-850 Junagadh 4,500 725-814 6,000 745-815 Keshod 1,000 745-810 1,500 741-826 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 725-852 724-835 721-823 721-833 (auction price) Market delivery 915-920 915-920 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 930-931 930-931 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 500 835-1,246 960-1,230 Sesame (Black) 20 1,100-1,500 900-1,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 635 619-663 610-666 Rapeseeds 25 520-565 530-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,045 1,595 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 583 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 605 980-0,985 985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 700 700 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 710 710 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil label tin 1,720-1,725 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm oil 905-910 910-915 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed