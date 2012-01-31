* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 725-852 723-835 721-823 721-833
(Auction price)
Market delivery 915-920 915-920 855-860 855-860
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 930-931 930-931 870-871 870-871
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,040 1,045 1,593 1,600
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 580 583 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 602 605 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 705 700 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 715 710 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein 905-910 910-915
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed