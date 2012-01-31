* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 725-852 723-835 721-823 721-833 (Auction price) Market delivery 915-920 915-920 855-860 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 930-931 930-931 870-871 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,045 1,593 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 580 583 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 602 605 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 705 700 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 715 710 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein 905-910 910-915 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed