* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 30,000-31,000 versus 35,000-36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 724-862 2,500 721-852
Gondal 5,000 740-832 7,000 750-835
Jasdan 1,000 746-810 1,000 740-814
Jamnagar 2,000 700-834 2,500 710-855
Junagadh 4,000 710-812 4,500 725-814
Keshod 1,000 700-799 1,000 745-810
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 739-862 725-852 724-827 721-823
(auction price)
Market delivery 915-920 915-920 855-860 855-860
(traders price)
Plant delivery 930-931 930-931 870-871 870-871
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 456 840-1,233 935-1,246
Sesame (Black) 27 1,120-1,615 1,100-1,500
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 825 584-671 619-663
Rapeseeds 19 510-556 520-565
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,040 1,040 1,593 1,593
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 580 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 602 980-0,985 980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 715 705 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 725 715 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil label tin 1,720-1,725 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Palm oil 905-910 905-910
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed