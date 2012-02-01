* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 30,000-31,000 versus 35,000-36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 724-862 2,500 721-852 Gondal 5,000 740-832 7,000 750-835 Jasdan 1,000 746-810 1,000 740-814 Jamnagar 2,000 700-834 2,500 710-855 Junagadh 4,000 710-812 4,500 725-814 Keshod 1,000 700-799 1,000 745-810 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 739-862 725-852 724-827 721-823 (auction price) Market delivery 915-920 915-920 855-860 855-860 (traders price) Plant delivery 930-931 930-931 870-871 870-871 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 456 840-1,233 935-1,246 Sesame (Black) 27 1,120-1,615 1,100-1,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 825 584-671 619-663 Rapeseeds 19 510-556 520-565 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,040 1,593 1,593 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 580 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 602 980-0,985 980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 715 705 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 725 715 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil label tin 1,720-1,725 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Palm oil 905-910 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed