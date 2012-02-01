* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to buying enquiries from exporters. * Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 739-862 725-852 724-827 721-823 (Auction price) Market delivery 925-930 915-920 865-870 855-860 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 940-941 930-931 880-881 870-871 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,045 1,040 1,600 1,593 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 580 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 602 990-0,995 980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 720 705 1,180-1,185 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 730 715 1,200-1,205 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Palm olein 905-910 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,800-17,900 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed