* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.
* Castor oil moved up due to buying enquiries from exporters.
* Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 739-862 725-852 724-827 721-823
(Auction price)
Market delivery 925-930 915-920 865-870 855-860
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 940-941 930-931 880-881 870-871
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,045 1,040 1,600 1,593
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 590 580 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 612 602 990-0,995 980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 720 705 1,180-1,185 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 730 715 1,200-1,205 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Palm olein 905-910 905-910
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati Ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17,800-17,900 17,900-18,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed