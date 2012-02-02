* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil eased further due to sufficient supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 33,000-34,000 versus 30,000-31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 730-884 3,000 724-862 Gondal 6,500 750-850 5,000 740-832 Jasdan 1,000 735-839 1,000 746-810 Jamnagar 2,000 717-835 2,000 700-834 Junagadh 3,000 715-825 4,000 710-812 Keshod 1,000 709-818 1,000 700-799 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 737-884 739-862 730-839 724-827 (auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 485 900-1,240 840-1,233 Sesame (Black) 17 900-1,454 1,120-1,615 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 593-678 584-671 Rapeseeds 58 535-560 510-556 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,045 1,605 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 612 995-1,000 990-995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,720-1,725 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil label tin 1,730-1,735 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,750-1,755 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,180-1,185 Palm oil 905-910 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed