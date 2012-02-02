* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
* Mustard oil eased further due to sufficient supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 33,000-34,000 versus 30,000-31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 730-884 3,000 724-862
Gondal 6,500 750-850 5,000 740-832
Jasdan 1,000 735-839 1,000 746-810
Jamnagar 2,000 717-835 2,000 700-834
Junagadh 3,000 715-825 4,000 710-812
Keshod 1,000 709-818 1,000 700-799
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 737-884 739-862 730-839 724-827
(auction price)
Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870
(traders price)
Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 485 900-1,240 840-1,233
Sesame (Black) 17 900-1,454 1,120-1,615
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 850 593-678 584-671
Rapeseeds 58 535-560 510-556
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,050 1,045 1,605 1,600
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 612 995-1,000 990-995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,720-1,725 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil label tin 1,730-1,735 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,750-1,755 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,180-1,185
Palm oil 905-910 905-910
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed