* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to poor retail demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:30,000-31,000 versus 33,000-34,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 732-886 4,000 730-884 Gondal 5,000 690-860 6,500 750-850 Jasdan 1,000 758-821 1,000 735-839 Jamnagar 2,000 680-854 2,000 717-835 Junagadh 3,500 708-849 3,000 715-825 Keshod 1,500 700-850 1,000 709-818 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 738-886 737-884 732-841 730-839 (auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 840 900-1,250 900-1,240 Sesame (Black) 055 1,140-1,800 900-1,454 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 750 526-688 593-678 Rapeseeds 25 522-568 535-560 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,045 1,045 1,600 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 612 985-990 990-995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 715 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 725 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil label tin 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 905-910 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati ghee 960-965 990-995 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed