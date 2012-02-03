* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 738-886 737-884 732-841 730-839
(Auction price)
Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,045 1,045 1,600 1,600
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 586 590 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 608 612 980-0,985 990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 715 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 725 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Palm olein 905-910 905-910
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati Ghee 960-965 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,800-17,900
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed