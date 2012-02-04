* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee dropped further due to sufficient supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 30,000-31,000 versus 30,000-31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 733-880 4,500 732-886 Gondal 4,500 705-864 5,000 690-860 Jasdan 1,000 750-839 1,000 758-821 Jamnagar 3,000 700-850 2,000 680-854 Junagadh 3,500 710-860 3,500 708-849 Keshod 1,000 708-836 1,500 700-850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 739-880 738-886 733-849 732-841 (auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 640 905-1,251 900-1,250 Sesame (Black) 24 1,150-1,650 1,140-1,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 875 591-685 526-688 Rapeseeds 10 548-565 522-568 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,045 1,045 1,600 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 586 586 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 608 608 980-985 980-985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 725 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 735 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil label tin 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 905-910 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati ghee 940-945 960-965 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed