* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Vanaspati Ghee dropped further due to sufficient supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 30,000-31,000 versus 30,000-31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 733-880 4,500 732-886
Gondal 4,500 705-864 5,000 690-860
Jasdan 1,000 750-839 1,000 758-821
Jamnagar 3,000 700-850 2,000 680-854
Junagadh 3,500 710-860 3,500 708-849
Keshod 1,000 708-836 1,500 700-850
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 739-880 738-886 733-849 732-841
(auction price)
Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870
(traders price)
Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 640 905-1,251 900-1,250
Sesame (Black) 24 1,150-1,650 1,140-1,800
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 875 591-685 526-688
Rapeseeds 10 548-565 522-568
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,045 1,045 1,600 1,600
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 586 586 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 608 608 980-985 980-985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 725 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 735 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil label tin 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,165-1,170
Palm oil 905-910 905-910
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati ghee 940-945 960-965
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed