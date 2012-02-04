1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
3. Vanaspati Ghee dropped further due to price fall in imported edible oils.
4. Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 739-880 738-886 733-849 732-841
(Auction price)
Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,050 1,045 1,608 1,600
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 590 586 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 612 608 985-990 980-985
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 725 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 735 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,725-1,730 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,735-1,740 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,755-1,760 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,165-1,170
Palm olein 905-910 905-910
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati Ghee 950-955 960-965
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed