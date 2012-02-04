1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Vanaspati Ghee dropped further due to price fall in imported edible oils. 4. Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 739-880 738-886 733-849 732-841 (Auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,045 1,608 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 586 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 608 985-990 980-985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 725 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 735 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,725-1,730 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,735-1,740 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,755-1,760 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 905-910 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati Ghee 950-955 960-965 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed