* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 35,000-36,000 versus 30,000-31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,500 730-886 4,000 733-880
Gondal 5,000 733-865 4,500 705-864
Jasdan 1,500 760-854 1,000 750-839
Jamnagar 4,000 718-845 3,000 700-850
Junagadh 5,000 700-867 3,500 710-860
Keshod 1,000 705-850 1,000 708-836
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 745-886 739-880 730-850 733-849
(auction price)
Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870
(traders price)
Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 960 910-1,246 905-1,251
Sesame (Black) 84 1,200-1,830 1,150-1,650
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,050 614-704 591-685
Rapeseeds 15 521-561 548-565
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,060 1,050 1,620 1,608
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 612 990-995 985-990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 730 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 740 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil label tin 1,745-1,750 1,735-1,740
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm oil 910-915 905-910
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed