* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 35,000-36,000 versus 30,000-31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 730-886 4,000 733-880 Gondal 5,000 733-865 4,500 705-864 Jasdan 1,500 760-854 1,000 750-839 Jamnagar 4,000 718-845 3,000 700-850 Junagadh 5,000 700-867 3,500 710-860 Keshod 1,000 705-850 1,000 708-836 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 745-886 739-880 730-850 733-849 (auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 960 910-1,246 905-1,251 Sesame (Black) 84 1,200-1,830 1,150-1,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,050 614-704 591-685 Rapeseeds 15 521-561 548-565 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,050 1,620 1,608 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 612 990-995 985-990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 730 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 740 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil label tin 1,745-1,750 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 910-915 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed