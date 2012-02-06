* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 745-886 739-880 730-850 733-849 (Auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,050 1,625 1,608 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 612 990-0,995 985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 745 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,745-1,750 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 910-915 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati Ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed