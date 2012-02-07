* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to continued selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 35,000-36,000 versus 50,000-51,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 721-852 3,000 721-835
Gondal 7,000 750-835 8,500 760-834
Jasdan 1,000 740-814 1,500 725-826
Jamnagar 2,500 710-855 4,000 730-850
Junagadh 4,500 725-814 6,000 745-815
Keshod 1,000 745-810 1,500 741-826
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 725-852 724-835 721-823 721-833
(auction price)
Market delivery 915-920 915-920 855-860 855-860
(traders price)
Plant delivery 930-931 930-931 870-871 870-871
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 500 835-1,246 960-1,230
Sesame (Black) 20 1,100-1,500 900-1,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 635 619-0,663 610-0,666
Rapeseeds 25 520-565 530-570
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,040 1,045 1,595 1,600
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 583 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 605 980-985 985-990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 700 700 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 710 710 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil label tin 1,720-1,725 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm oil 905-910 910-915
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati ghee 990-995 990-995
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed