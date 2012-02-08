* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
* Castor oil moved up due to buying support from exporters.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 26,000-27,000 versus 30,000-31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 732-877 4,000 731-865
Gondal 6,000 700-871 4,500 750-868
Jasdan 1,000 780-818 1,000 776-850
Jamnagar 5,000 775-847 3,000 740-833
Junagadh 6,500 690-879 4,000 709-870
Keshod 1,000 715-855 1,000 717-843
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 748-877 747-865 732-847 731-840
(auction price)
Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870
(traders price)
Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 415 1,010-1,263 906-1,245
Sesame (Black) 22 1,100-1,711 1,140-1,700
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 950 624-0,721 622-0,707
Rapeseeds 45 510-560 515-565
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,065 1,065 1,635 1,635
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,660 1,660
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 595 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 617 990-995 990-995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 755 745 1,210-1,215 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 765 755 1,230-1,235 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,745-1,750 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil label tin 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,775-1,780 1,775-1,780
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,780 1,780
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Palm oil 915-920 910-915
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed