* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to buying support from exporters. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 26,000-27,000 versus 30,000-31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 732-877 4,000 731-865 Gondal 6,000 700-871 4,500 750-868 Jasdan 1,000 780-818 1,000 776-850 Jamnagar 5,000 775-847 3,000 740-833 Junagadh 6,500 690-879 4,000 709-870 Keshod 1,000 715-855 1,000 717-843 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 748-877 747-865 732-847 731-840 (auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 415 1,010-1,263 906-1,245 Sesame (Black) 22 1,100-1,711 1,140-1,700 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 950 624-0,721 622-0,707 Rapeseeds 45 510-560 515-565 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,065 1,065 1,635 1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,660 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 617 990-995 990-995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 755 745 1,210-1,215 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 765 755 1,230-1,235 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,745-1,750 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil label tin 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,775-1,780 1,775-1,780 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,780 1,780 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 915-920 910-915 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed