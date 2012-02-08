* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. * Castor oil gained due to buying support from exporters. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 748-877 747-865 732-847 731-840 (Auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,065 1,640 1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,670 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 597 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 619 617 995-1,000 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 775 745 1,210-1,215 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 785 755 1,230-1,235 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,765-1,770 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,775-1,780 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,790 1,780 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 920-925 910-915 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 18,000-18,100 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed