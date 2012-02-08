* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to short supply.
* Castor oil gained due to buying support from exporters.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 748-877 747-865 732-847 731-840
(Auction price)
Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,070 1,065 1,640 1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,670 1,660
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 597 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 619 617 995-1,000 990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 775 745 1,210-1,215 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 785 755 1,230-1,235 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,765-1,770 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,775-1,780
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,790 1,780
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Palm olein 920-925 910-915
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,300-1,305
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 18,000-18,100 17,900-18,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed