* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil improved further due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 26,000-27,000 versus 26,000-27,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 733-877 4,000 732-877 Gondal 4,500 650-871 6,000 700-871 Jasdan 1,000 750-817 1,000 780-818 Jamnagar 1,500 760-840 5,000 775-847 Junagadh 6,000 700-881 6,500 690-879 Keshod 1,000 690-852 1,000 715-855 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 747-877 748-877 733-850 732-847 (auction price) Market delivery 925-930 925-930 865-870 865-870 (traders price) Plant delivery 940-941 940-941 880-881 880-881 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 495 1,025-1,245 1,010-1,263 Sesame (Black) 30 1,100-1,725 1,100-1,711 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 680-0,780 624-0,721 Rapeseeds 25 530-570 510-560 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,075 1,070 1,650 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,680 1,670 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 619 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 830 775 1,250-1,255 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 840 785 1,270-1,275 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,765-1,770 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil label tin 1,775-1,780 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,795-1,800 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 920-925 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed